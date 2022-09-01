«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #336


Alice takes a look into the facts behind the painkiller fentanyl and the reported dangers of accidental exposure, while Mike talks about autistic-coded characters in fiction and how their treatment impacts autistic people. Plus Emma takes Mike to see Hamilton live in London.

Tickets for QED are still available, priced £120 or £80 for students and under-18s.

If you want to see Alice live at the European Skeptics Congress, you can register here,

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

