Skeptics with a K: Episode #340

In the final episode of Skeptics with a K before the return of QED, Mike talks about claims that one episode of Doctor Who was stolen from a ten year old, while Marsh investigates Biofield patches, the new quantum technology that uses beneficial frequencies and titanium to tell your body what to do.

If you want to donate to Emma’s efforts to raise money for the National Autistic Society by running around a prison, you can do so at justgiving.com/emmarunsaroundprison

If you want to donate to support the Merseyside Skeptics Society efforts to raise money for the Stroke Association, you can do that at justgiving.com/mssq