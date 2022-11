Coming to you live from QED 2022, Marsh talks about the best-selling book ‘Greatest Forgiveness: Bring Joy and Peace to Your Life with the Power of Unconditional Forgiveness’ by Qigong Master Zhi Gang Sha, Mike looks at the Heatfiniti portable heater (which can heat a 500 square foot room for just a dime), and Alice runs down her top five pseudosciences exploiting anyone going through the menopause.

