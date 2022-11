We’re back from QED! This week, Alice talks about the home hormone and fertility-testing service Hertility, and Marsh is surprised when a group of anti-vaxxers come to see him speak in Glasgow. Meanwhile, Mike moves into an AirBNB. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

