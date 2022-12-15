InKredulous: Episode #053

Episode 53 of our satirical, skeptical comedy podcast recorded live at QED 2022. Your host is Andy Wilson (@InKredulosi) of the Merseyside Skeptics Society and co-organiser of QED conference.
Appearing are:
- Kat Ford – PhD Evolutionary Psychologist, co-organiser and occasional host for Skeptics in the Pub online, a member of the board for Merseyside Skeptics Society and The Skeptic (@KatLikesJam)
- Michael Marshall – the Ockham-winning Marsh of the Good Thinking Society, Merseyside Skeptics Society, co-host of Skeptics with a K and co-organiser for QED (@MrMMarsh)
- Noah Lugeons – co-host of Scathing Atheist, God Awful Movies, Skepticrat and Citation Needed podcasts (@Noah_Lugeons)
- Jonathan Jarry – awesome Canadian science Communicator and co-host of The Body of Evidence podcast (@crackedscience)
As ever thanks for listening.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 50:57 — 46.7MB)