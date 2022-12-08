Skeptics with a K: Episode #343

Alice looks at the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, while Mike looks at the evidence for mix-and-match vaccination. Plus, Mike has some very strange dreams.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:50 — 53.1MB)
Alice looks at the risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, while Mike looks at the evidence for mix-and-match vaccination. Plus, Mike has some very strange dreams.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:50 — 53.1MB)
This entry was posted on December 8, 2022, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)