Alice investigates the Tesla BioHealing medbed, which promises to recharge every cell in the body, and Marsh looks at the realtime slide of Andrew Bridgen MP into anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist. Meanwhile, Mike plays the Good Samaritan on Christmas Day. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

