Be Reasonable: Episode #079 – David Parker and Dawn Lester

Marsh is joined by authors David Parker and Dawn Lester, of WhatReallyMakesYouIll.com. In this episode, we talk about the causes of disease, David and Dawn’s issues with germ theory, and their research into HIV, COVID-19, and other illnesses.

