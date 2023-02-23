Be Reasonable: Episode #079 – David Parker and Dawn Lester

Marsh is joined by authors David Parker and Dawn Lester, of WhatReallyMakesYouIll.com.
In this episode, we talk about the causes of disease, David and Dawn’s issues with germ theory, and their research into HIV, COVID-19, and other illnesses.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:14:55 — 62.9MB)
#1 by Dan on February 25, 2023 - 23:01
Jesus, Marsh. You showed unbelievable patience speaking with these two. Every flakey trope trotted out in succession. Hope you had access to a beer and a lie-down afterwards.