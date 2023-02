Alice looks at the ‘menstrual masking’, the latest beauty trend from TikTok, while Mike looks closer at the Hawthorne Effect and whether the original Hawthorne experiments actually demonstrate the effect. Meanwhile, Marsh leads the rock ‘n’ roll life when he buys a new radiator.

