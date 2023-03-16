Skeptics with a K: Episode #350

In this one-off episode of Skeptics with a K, the regular team step aside for International Women’s Day. Lana, Emma, and Kat get together to talk about co-sleeping and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, women’s ultramarathon performance, and a recent paper which looks at young women and anal sex.
If listeners want to skip Lana’s story on SIDS, it finishes at 0:44:30.
If you want to donate to Emma’s efforts to raise money for Refugee Women Connect, visit refugeewomenconnect.org.uk/fundraisers/runningreallyfarforrefugeewomen.
Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:41 — 59.3MB)
#1 by Chris on March 17, 2023 - 01:18
The change of recommended sleeping positions for babies happened after my two oldest were born. So I placed them on their side, and the oldest actually managed to turn from being on his stomach to his back at a very young age.
We first thought it was a sign he was special. Well he was: he could not speak anything other than less than a dozen single syllable approximations. He was essentially non-verbal when he was three years old. He needed a special needs preschool and ten years of speech therapy. I also joined a listserv in the late 1990s that was created to chat about our children with speech/language disorders.
One grandmother actually asked me if the “Back to Sleep” was the reason my kid could not speak. Uh, nope. He was born almost four years before. It is amazing at what reasons other than genetics people will insist cause disabilities.
I left that listserv when the anti-vaccine group got much too annoying, especially insisting that chelation was better than speech/language therapy.