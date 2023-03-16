Skeptics with a K: Episode #350

In this one-off episode of Skeptics with a K, the regular team step aside for International Women’s Day. Lana, Emma, and Kat get together to talk about co-sleeping and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, women’s ultramarathon performance, and a recent paper which looks at young women and anal sex.

If listeners want to skip Lana’s story on SIDS, it finishes at 0:44:30.

If you want to donate to Emma’s efforts to raise money for Refugee Women Connect, visit refugeewomenconnect.org.uk/fundraisers/runningreallyfarforrefugeewomen.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke