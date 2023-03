Alice dives into what is meant by ‘open research’ and why that is valuable, and Mike looks at TikTok and the recent US congressional hearings about banning the app. Â Meanwhile, Marsh returns from a holiday in France and Mike goes to live with giraffes. Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke

