Be Reasonable: Episode #081 – Matt Le Tissier

Joining Marsh today is former England international footballer and sports pundit Matthew Le Tissier, to talk about Matt’s distrust of the official story around Covid, his concerns over 15 minute cities, and why he doesn’t believe in human-caused climate change.

This entry was posted on April 20, 2023, 10:23 and is filed under Be Reasonable, Podcast. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.