Be Reasonable: Episode #081 – Matt Le Tissier

Joining Marsh today is former England international footballer and sports pundit Matthew Le Tissier, to talk about Matt’s distrust of the official story around Covid, his concerns over 15 minute cities, and why he doesn’t believe in human-caused climate change.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:05:18 — 59.8MB)
#1 by Dave H on April 20, 2023 - 17:35
Thanks for this Marsh, I’ve been wanting you to get Matt on the show for ages. As a fan of Southampton FC, I think I can say there is absolutely no way Matt favours reason/rationality over emotion when it comes to decision making. His refusal to leave Saints when bigger clubs came calling is testimony to that. Heartbreaking to see what’s become of a hero of mine. Great episode.