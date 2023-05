Joining Marsh today is Valentina Vidovic Pesic, a UK distributor of Biofield Care patches. We discuss how she believes that the silicon patches can be embedded with frequencies, what effects she feels those frequencies can have on human health, and what tests she feels could be run to demonstrate their effectiveness.

