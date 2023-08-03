Alice looks into the supposed health benefits of mouth taping, and Marsh dives into the career of the controversial cardiologist, and critic of mRNA vaccines, Aseem Malhotra.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

For more information about the petition demanding action from the General Medical Council against Dr Malhotra, visit https://goodlawproject.org/petition/the-gmc-must-take-a-stand-against-doctors-who-spread-false-and-misleading-information-about-vaccines/

To help support the judicial review, you can donate at https://actions.goodlawproject.org/gmc_crowdfunder