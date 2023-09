With QED looming, Alice looks at the burgeoning Kardashian wellness empire 'Poosh', and Marsh asks if there is more to recent calls to ban nitrates and nitrites from school dinners than there may first appear.

This is your final call for QED tickets, with only the last couple of dozen remaining! Tickets are £149, £129 for students or under-18s, or just £39 to watch the live stream of the main stage. Pick up yours today at qedcon.org/tickets

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.