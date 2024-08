Alice looks at the background of Hongchi Xiao, the TCM practitioner recently convicted of manslaughter for his promotion of paida lajin, or 'slapping therapy'. Meanwhile, Mike looks at the adverts which promote fake mobile games. Meanwhile, the whole team took part in Liverpool Pride.

