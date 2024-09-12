Alice looks at the latest TikTok trend of 'sungazing', and Mike digs into a new study which says honest placebos help alleviate stress, anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, Mike tries to avoid small talk when he goes in for surgery.

Note: The description of Mike's surgery includes a few references to the surgery itself that squeamish listeners may want to steel themselves for.

Tickets for QED 2024 are still available, priced £189 for a full weekend of science, reason, and critical thinking.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.