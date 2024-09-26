Alice, Mike, and Marsh are joined by special guest Emma, who talks about human egg donation and the people who think it should be stopped. Marsh talks about the prolific volume of news articles from Mercola.com, and Alice looks at the new wellness trend of transdermal patches for 'energy', 'dreams', and 'stress'.

If you want to donate to Emma's double marathon in support of the Prison Reform Trust, you can donate at justgiving.com/page/emma-mcclure-the-long-stretch

Tickets for QED 2024 are still available at qedcon.org, where you can see a live episode of Skeptics with a K, alongside InKredulous, Loremen, and the Body of Evidence.