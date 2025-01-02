Welcome to 2025! For the first episode of the new year, the team run through questions asked by our listeners. Topic include: who wrote our theme tune, our personal paranormal experiences, and consuming pseudoscientific content without supporting it.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.