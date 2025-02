It's episode 400! Mike looks at a recent investigation which says that looking at an original work of art is more emotionally impactful than looking at a copy of the same work. Meanwhile, Alice tries to go to the doctor.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak or if you want to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.