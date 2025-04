Mike looks at the equation used by the US Government to justify their new trade tariffs. Meanwhile, Alice has had a busy few weeks and the team has news about QED 2025.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.