Marsh looks at the increase in seemingly fake experts whose quotes have started to decorate news stories. Meanwhile, Mike is getting a new kitchen.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.