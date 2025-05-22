Marsh looks at a water filter company which offers to remove chlorine, fluoride, and more from your tap water. Meanwhile, the team visit an escape room.

Tickets for the final QED are available now, pick up yours today. You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.