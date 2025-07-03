Marsh talks about the revival of chemtrails, and the people who are trying to 'cure' the sky with vinegar. Meanwhile, Mike returns from holiday but only wants to talk about 28 Years Later.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.