Mike looks at the ramifications and limitations of the Online Safety Bill, which is responsible for the increase in age verification checks appearing online. Meanwhile, Marsh watches the Euros and Mike goes to see Superman.

You can give us your nominations for the Ockham Awards at the website of The Skeptic. You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.