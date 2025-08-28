Mike reviews Ben Shapiro's review of the latest Superman film, and the team has updates for the upcoming QED event. Spoiler warning! There are a lot of spoilers for Superman in this episode.

You can find NerdSync's fact-check of Shapiro's Superman review on YouTube.

Online tickets for the final QED are still available, pick up yours today. You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics