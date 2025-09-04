Marsh dives into Reddit ads and discovers a new product which claims to be a firewall for your brain. Meanwhile, Mike orders a Dirty Sprite and is disappointed with the results.

Online tickets for the final QED are still available, pick up yours today. You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics