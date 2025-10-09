Marsh drops down a rabbit hole when he starts to look into the makers of 'Ozempatch', which claims to shift stubborn belly fat. Meanwhile, Mike tries to book a massage.

Online tickets for the final QED are still available, pick up yours today. You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics