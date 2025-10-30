We are live from QED 2025! Alice talks about Nutmaxxing, where men try to enhance the volume of their semen, Marsh looks as a plug-in gadget which claims to reduce your electricity bills, and Mike asks what evidence there is that paracetamol really works.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics. We won't try and upsell you with perks and prizes, but your donations help us do the things we do.