Mike asks what is really happening when people report 'out of body experiences' and how we know. Meanwhile, Alice has to handle a job interview with a dislocated (ish) jaw.

Watch Susan Blackmore's excellent talk on the science of out of body experiences for QED 2016 over on YouTube.

You can sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.