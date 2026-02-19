Mike looks at why there are =so many spurious equals signs littering = the Epstein Files. Note: This episode contains references to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, including passing references to child sex abuse.

Sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.