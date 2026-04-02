Marsh talks about efforts to reduce the climate impact of cattle, and how it's being received by conspiracy theorists. Meanwhile, Mike is excited about the return of two missing episodes of Doctor Who.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.