Mike looks at ball lightning, why there is so little evidence of it, and asks whether it exists at all.

The next event for Liverpool Skeptics in the Pub is this evening, but will not be taking place in the regular venue. Instead that will be in the Denbigh Castle on Hackins Hey in central Liverpool.

Sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.