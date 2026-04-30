Marsh looks at research from last year which claims that young people are flocking to churches in search of meaning. Meanwhile, Alice has been out driving and Marsh's life turns into an 1970s sitcom.

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org. Tickets for the event will go on sale on May 6th at 10 AM UK Time, priced at the early bird rate of £140, or £120 for members of ECSO-affiliated organisations.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.