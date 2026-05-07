Following on from last week, Marsh looks at polling data which suggests that Gen Z believe they are psychic. Meanwhile, the team gets some lovely listener feedback and has all the latest announcements for the European Skeptics Congress in Liverpool.

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org.

Sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.