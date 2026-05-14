Mike revisits a topic from the early days of Skeptics with a K, asking what the research says about Feliway pheromone products for cats. Meanwhile, Marsh visits the Crucible to watch the snooker and is immediately annoyed.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.