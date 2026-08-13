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Skeptics with a K: Episode #477

Marsh looks at the belief that we're probably all living in a computer simulation and nothing around us is real. Meanwhile, Alice gets very annoyed and the team go to see The Odyssey.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

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