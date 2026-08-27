Mike explores the difference between large language models, and other types of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Alice is hurling toddlers from a patio.

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org. Tickets are priced at the early bird rate of £140, or £120 for members of ECSO-affiliated organisations.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.