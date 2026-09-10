Alice talks about neurodivergence and disability, following the new Channel 4 documentary The Great ADHD Myth. Meanwhile, Marsh tries to climb a ladder.

Note: Alice's story contains some descriptions of disability discrimination which some listeners may find uncomfortable.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.