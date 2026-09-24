Marsh is targeted to invest in his property portfolio and unexpectedly ends up speaking with a former London mayoral candidate. Meanwhile, Mike is watching a red dot running an ultra marathon, while Alice and Marsh watch another red dot in Porto.

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org. Tickets are priced at £180, or £120 for members of ECSO-affiliated organisations.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.