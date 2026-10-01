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Skeptics with a K: Episode #484

Alice looks at the biohackers, who try to change their lifestyles and biology to promote physical health and longevity. Meanwhile, Mike gets a new pet kitten.

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org. Tickets are priced at £180, or £120 for members of ECSO-affiliated organisations.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

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