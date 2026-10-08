Mike looks at the spread of 'fake proverbs', the supposedly original versions of popular sayings which are actually modern inventions. Meanwhile, Alice needs a new battery for her car and Marsh takes another call about an investment opportunity.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.