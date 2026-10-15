Alice talks about the funding crisis in academia, and Marsh and Alice go to see Matt Winning performing live. Plus, the very last call for tickets for the European Skeptics Congress!

You can find all the details on the European Skeptics Congress at escliverpool.org. Online tickets are available for just £10. Get yours while you can.

Sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics. Patrons can now get access to shows early.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.