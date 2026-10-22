Marsh looks at the way claims about two-tier policing are used to launder the reputations of bad actors and conspiracy theorists.

Meanwhile, the whole team is exhausted from the European Skeptics Congress, and Marsh tries to persuade school teachers to join his maths programme.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.