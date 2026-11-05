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Skeptics with a K: Episode #489

Marsh revisits the so-called 'grievance studies' and looks at what the papers actually said. Meanwhile, Mike gets his annual phone upgrade.

Note: This episode contains some quotations from Mein Kampf.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

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