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Skeptics with a K: Episode #490

Alice talks about the myths and misinformation she encountered while learning to drive. Meanwhile, the team looks back over the European Skeptics Congress and Alice does a guest spot for the Skeptics' Guide to the Universe.

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Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.

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