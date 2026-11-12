Alice talks about the myths and misinformation she encountered while learning to drive. Meanwhile, the team looks back over the European Skeptics Congress and Alice does a guest spot for the Skeptics' Guide to the Universe.

Sign up for the Skeptics with a K Patreon at https://patreon.com/skepticswithak, or to support Merseyside Skeptics as well as the podcast, donate at https://patreon.com/merseyskeptics. Patrons get access to an ad-free version of the show and early access to episodes.

You can also chat with us on the Skeptics in the Pub Discord server.

Mixed and edited by Morgan Clarke.